Wolfsburg 1-0 Eintracht Braunschweig – match report
Daily Mail
Wolfsburg 1-0 Eintracht Braunschweig – match report
Daily Mail
VfL Wolfsburg forward Mario Gomez converted a first-half penalty to secure a 1-0 victory over second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig in their relegation playoff first leg. It was a hard-fought Lower Saxony derby as the third-placed team in the second …
