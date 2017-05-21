Wolfsburg pull Osimhen out of Super Eagles friendly against Corsica

Victor Osimhen will not be making his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the friendly game against Corsica due to club commitments with Wolfsburg.

The German side are going to be involved in the relegation / promotion play offs to preserve their Bundesliga status after the 1-2 loss they suffered in the hands of Hamburg in the final game of the regular season in Germany.

Wolfsburg will take on the third placed team in the second division in Germany, which for now is Eintracht Braunschweig ahead of the final round of games in the second division on Sunday.

Osimhen who has broken into the first team of the German side with two appearances to his name will be needed by the team for the two legged play-offs, which coincides with dates the Eagles will be in action.

The first leg is scheduled to take place on the 25th of May, a day before Nigeria’s clash against Corsica in France, but he could be available for the game against Togo on June 1st, as the second leg of their play-offs will take place on the 29th of May.

The post Wolfsburg pull Osimhen out of Super Eagles friendly against Corsica appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

