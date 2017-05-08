Woman, 23, docked for allegedly assaulting ex-lover with electrical iron

Lagos – A 23-year-old woman, Debbie Mike, who allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend with electrical iron, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The jealous lover had assaulted, Lanre Adewole, her former boyfriend with the iron during a fight.

The accused is facing a charge of assault to which she has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, Sgt. Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 5 at No, 3a, Sadiku St., Sari-Iganmu in Orile on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“There was a misunderstanding between Debbie and Adewole, her landlord’s son.

“The accused had complained to Adewole about the leaking roof in her room, but the ex-lover ignored her.

“A fight ensued and Debbie picked an iron and hit Adewole on the forehead and injured him,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes three years jail term for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-Williams, admitted the accused to a bail of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

The case has been adjourned until May 11 for trial.

The post Woman, 23, docked for allegedly assaulting ex-lover with electrical iron appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

