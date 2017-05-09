Woman, 35, found dead in her room in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—A 35-year-old lady, Josephine Mba, was yesterday, found dead in her apartment at 9c, Igweogbofia Street, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Mba’s decomposing body was found inside her single apartment with flies feasting on her remains.

The lady who hailed from Amata Akpoha in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was the secretary of Great Minds Academy, a private school in Abakaliki. Many residents of the area have fled following the odour from her decomposing body.

Chairman, Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency, Evangelist Ephraim Ononye, assured that the corpse will be evacuated.

“It is the police that will ascertain whether the deceased committed suicide. The police will carry out autopsy and her family will come in,” Ononye said.

