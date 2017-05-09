Woman, 63 delivers baby girl in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A 63 years old woman, Margaret Davou on Monday gave birth to a baby girl in Jos, after 38 years of marriage.

Mrs. Davou, a native of Zawan in Jos South local government area of Plateau State delivered the baby, her first through a Cesarean section at the GynaeVille Specialist Hospital, Jos where she confessed she had achieved her life time dream of being a mother.

Speaking with Vanguard in Jos yesterday, the proud mother said, “This is not my first trial, I have undergone many surgeries and have done the treatment in different hospitals outside Plateau State. This is the fourth time, three times in other hospitals and I am grateful to God that at the first trial since I came back to Jos, it is successful.”

She encouraged women who are “seeking the fruit of the womb to depend on God and seek medical help” because “I am not advocating anyone visiting or patronizing herbalists” and also urged families of such women to give them the needed support rather than adding stress to their predicament.

However, the Director of the hospital, Dr. Kenneth Egwuda who was elated at the success of the treatment said, “God decided to favour this woman because based on her age, 62 at her first visit in this facility in 2016, many would have doubted the success of the treatment but because she looks strong and healthy for her age, we decided to take her as our patient.

“I never worried about her age but IVF is a game of chance and not 100% that you must get pregnant, when she got pregnant, it never occurred to me that something fundamental or striking had happened until someone called my attention to it that this is the oldest reported woman in Africa to give birth at 63 with assisted reproductive technology and it happened here, it is a thing of joy.”

At the time of Vanguard’s visit to the hospital, mother and child were confirmed fit but needed more monitoring by a team of doctors in the hospital.

The post Woman, 63 delivers baby girl in Jos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

