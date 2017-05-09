Pages Navigation Menu

Woman begs court To dissolve her three years marriage

Posted on May 9, 2017

A housewife, Vivian Odama, on Tuesday begged a Mararaba Upper Area Court, to dissolve her marriage to her husband of three years, Abdullahi Usman, over alleged lack of care. Odama, who told the court she got married to the respondent on May 14, 2014 according to the native law and customs of Iyala, Ogoja in …

