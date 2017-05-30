Woman Charged To Court For Locking Housemaid In Toilet For 20 Days

A 34-year-old woman was on Tuesday charged at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for locking up her 14-year-old housemaid in a toilet for 20 days.

The suspect, Oyinyen Chuks, a trader, who resides at 19, Ojo St., Shasha, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a four-count charge bordering on assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offences were committed between May 2 and May 22 at the residence of the accused.

The prosecutor further stated that the accused alleged that the housemaid stole her money and beat her mercilessly.

He said: “The accused locked the girl inside her toilet, fed her once and didn’t allow her to take a bath or change her clothes for those weeks in bondage.” “It was one of the neighbours who could not bear the torment anymore that informed the police”.

Donny said that following the report, the police visited the house and found the girl in the condition.

“Hence, the accused was arrested while the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment”, he said.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 171, 207, 245 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Davies Abegunde, granted the accused N1million bail with two sureties in like sum.

The judge also ordered the accused to pay N200,000 into the Court Registrar ‘s account as part of the bail conditions.

She adjourned the case until June 21 for mention.

