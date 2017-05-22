Pages Navigation Menu

Woman commits suicide after arguing with husband

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A suicide case of a woman Halima Kabiru who allegedly drank poison after arguing with her husband in the Afita Mama Pandogari area, Kagara Council of the state have been brought before the Niger State Police Command. It was learnt that the woman was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, but later died. According …

