Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman cuts off man’s man-hood who tried to r*pe her

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man’s man-hood was allegedly cut off after he tried to r*pe an Indian woman at her house in the southern state of Kerala, police said on Saturday. The 23-year-old law student was at her residence in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram late Friday when she says she was attacked by the 54-year-old man, who had …

The post Woman cuts off man’s man-hood who tried to r*pe her appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.