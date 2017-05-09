Woman jailed for lying about Kaweesi killers

Kampala City Hall Court has sentenced an 18-year-old woman to one and half years imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to giving false information to Uganda police regarding the murder of fallen AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

Kaweesi, who was spokesman and the director of human resource development and training in Uganda police, was shot dead on March 17 2017, by unknown assailants about 100 metres from his home in Kulambiro, Nakawa Division in Kampala.

He was killed along with his body guard, Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo.

Shiellah Nalubega, a resident of Bukomasimbi in Masaka, admitted before Grade One magistrate Moses Nabende that on the April 29, 2017 at Kyaliwajjala , she lied to Assistant Superintendent of Police (D/ASP Sophy Neboshi that she saw and knew the killers of AIGP Kaweesi.

Nalubenga has told court that she gave this false information with an intention of getting the reward money which police had promised to give to any person with information that might lead to the arrest of the said murderers.

Magistrate Nabende ruled that Nalubega deserved a deterrent sentence for giving wrong information that made D/ASP Neboshi waste tax payers money to investigate something that did not actually exist.

