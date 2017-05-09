Pages Navigation Menu

Woman jailed for lying about Kaweesi killers

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Crime, News, Uganda

Some of the suspects brought to court this week. A woman who claimed she new suspects, has been charged

Kampala City Hall Court has sentenced an 18-year-old woman to one and half years imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to giving false information to Uganda police regarding the murder of fallen AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

Kaweesi, who was spokesman and the director of human resource development and training in Uganda police, was shot dead  on March 17 2017, by unknown assailants about 100 metres from his home in Kulambiro, Nakawa Division in Kampala.

He was killed along with his body guard, Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo.

Shiellah Nalubega, a resident of Bukomasimbi in Masaka, admitted before Grade One magistrate Moses Nabende that  on the April 29, 2017 at Kyaliwajjala , she lied to  Assistant Superintendent of Police (D/ASP  Sophy Neboshi that she saw  and knew the killers of AIGP Kaweesi.

Nalubenga  has told court that she  gave this false information  with  an intention of getting the reward money which police  had promised to give to any person with information that might lead to the arrest of the said murderers.

Magistrate Nabende ruled that Nalubega deserved a deterrent sentence for giving   wrong information that made D/ASP Neboshi waste tax payers money to investigate something that did not actually exist.

