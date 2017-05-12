Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman kills her lover, accuses him of cheating.

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A woman, identified as Boma Mac-Pepple, has been declared wanted by the police for allegedly killing her lover, Nathan Okojaja, aka Junior, in Opobo town, in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State. PUNCH Metro learnt that the duo had been dating for some time, but had a disagreement over mutual suspicion of infidelity. On Monday, …

The post Woman kills her lover, accuses him of cheating. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.