Woman locks up housemaid in toilet for 20 days in Lagos

A 34-year-old woman, Oyinyen Chuks has been charged at Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State for locking up her 14-year-old housemaid in a toilet for 20 days. The woman who is a trader and resides at 19, Ojo St., Shasha, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a four-count charge bordering on assault. The Police Prosecutor, […]

Woman locks up housemaid in toilet for 20 days in Lagos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

