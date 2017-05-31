Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman raped at gunpoint sentenced to death for adultery

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

19-year-old woman has been sentenced to death by village elders in Pakistan’s Punjab province for allegedly having an illicit relationship with her cousin after she accused him of raping her at gunpoint. According to Hindustimes, the incident happened on Friday in Rajanpur, a rural district about 400 kilometres from provincial capital Lahore. Shumaila was said […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.