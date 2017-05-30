Pages Navigation Menu

Woman retails her four-month-old baby for N.1m

Posted on May 30, 2017

25-year-old woman, Sandra Ishaku, was on Tuesday arraigned at a Jos Upper Area Court for allegedly selling her four-month-old baby for N100,000. Ishaku, along with three others – Amechi Emmanuel, Jones Osim (a lawyer) and Gladys Chukwuma – were charged with conspiracy, cruelty, and child abandonment. According to the prosecutor, Mr. L. O. Ocho, Ishaku, […]

