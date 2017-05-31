Woman sets husband, self ablaze weeks after wedding Published May 31, 2017

Tragedy struck in the ancient city of Kano on Tuesday morning when a newly-wedded woman set her husband and herself ablaze over alleged infidelity. The woman was said to have lit a keg of petrol in their No 54 Middle Road residence in the Sabon Gari area of the city, which exploded and engulfed her […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

