Woman shot dead in new Nkonya-Alavanyo clashes – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Woman shot dead in new Nkonya-Alavanyo clashes
A middle-aged woman has been killed at Alavanyo Kpeme in the Volta Region after gun shots were heard earlier today. Madam Elizabeth Anku was said to have gone to her farm Saturday but met her untimely death. She was said to be picking mangoes in …
Conflict Woman, 62, killed in AlavanyoPulse.com.gh

