Women In Governance: Tinubu, Ambode, Adebule Lament Low Representation

BY GEORGE OKOJIE

The representative of Lagos Central Senatorial District in the Senate, Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Lagos State Governor Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Idiat Adebule, President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Nike Akande, among others on Thursday decried low level of women’s participation and representation in governance and political processes in Nigeria.

The prominent women spoke at a symposium organised by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), in Lagos, as part of events to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the state.

The women in the programme with Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa as chairman in session expressed their resolve to continue to partner Lagos and lend their support to the economic growth and development of the state in order to ensure that upcoming generations of women and professionals find a space to fully realise their potentials.

Speaking at the event which had as theme “The contribution of women to the development of Lagos in the past 50 years”, Bolanle Ambode, who acknowledged the roles women have played in politics, business, commerce and in different professions, said the next fifty years will see the womenfolk doing more to further strengthen the position of Lagos as Nigeria’s economic hub.

“We wish to assure that the women of Lagos State will not draw back. We are determined to do more, to help the state maintain its position in the federation as first among equals”.

In her submission, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said notwithstanding the progress so far made in Lagos, more can still be done to advance the course of women and society.

“We still have a large number of our women without access to advanced education and there are women desperately in need of support to lift them out of poverty and degrading relationships.

“We must intensify our advocacy work and devise a holistic strategy to equip women to become even more relevant to the progress of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole,” Tinubu said.

Also speaking, the deputy governor, Idiat Adebule, said the fiftieth anniversary of the state presents an avenue for women to take stock and challenge themselves to do more especially by supporting programmes and policies of government geared towards further developing the state.

She assured that the state government on its part will not relent but continue to provide the necessary opportunities “so that more of our women can be actively involved in the process of governance, politics and decision making that will make life worthwhile for them in the state.”

“We will also ensure that women’s interest, welfare and safety are guaranteed and given top priority to ensure continued participation in governance.”

The post Women In Governance: Tinubu, Ambode, Adebule Lament Low Representation appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

