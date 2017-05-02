Women’s Economic Empowerment: Measuring Progress & Championing Results – Huffington Post
Women's Economic Empowerment: Measuring Progress & Championing Results
Huffington Post
In April, World Bank President Jim Kim and Ivanka Trump made a case in the Financial Times for the importance of closing the gender pay gap, increasing access to finance for women, and enacting regulatory and legal policies to increase women's economic …
