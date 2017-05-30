Lebanon Seeks to Ban ‘Wonder Woman’ – Hollywood Reporter
|
Hollywood Reporter
|
Lebanon Seeks to Ban 'Wonder Woman'
Hollywood Reporter
A group called Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon has pressed an effort against the movie. Lebanon is seeking to ban the new Wonder Woman movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli — a reflection of how the decades-old …
