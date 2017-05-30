Woods Issues Apology After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods has issued an apology, after he was arrested on Monday for driving under the influence, the golfer was asleep when he was arrested.

The former world no 1 golfer was arrested at 7:18am and released at 10:50am after agreeing to cooperate with future legal proceedings.

Woods has now issued a statement of apology, insisting alcohol was not involved, but fell asleep due to prescribed medications.

Woods’ statement read: “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

“I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure this never happens again.”

