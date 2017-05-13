Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Words From Davido Is; R. Kelly Made His Remix Of The Monster Hit “IF”

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido is on another wave! Words reaching us from Davido is that American singer, songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball Robert Sylvester Kelly, known professionally as R. Kelly just made a remix of Worldwide hit tune “IF”. Davido who recently welcomed his second child is super excited and astonished about the recent development. We …

The post Words From Davido Is; R. Kelly Made His Remix Of The Monster Hit “IF” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.