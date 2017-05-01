Workers Day: Buhari gives assurance on new minimum wage

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured the Nigeria workers of speedy passage of the new National Minimum Wage. President Buhari said this in a message to the workers on the occasion marking the 2017 May Day Rally with the theme, “Labour Relations in Economic Recession: An Appraisal”. The message reads: “I am happy to inform […]

Workers Day: Buhari gives assurance on new minimum wage

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

