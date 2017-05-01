Worker’s day cancelled in Osun State in honour of Lt. Senator Isiaka Adeleke

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun state on Monday said it had canceled the Workers Day celebration in honour of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke who died on April, 23. The State NLC chairman, Mr Jacob Adekomi said in Osogbo, that the body took the decision to honour Adeleke who was the state’s first civilian governor. Adeleke …

The post Worker’s day cancelled in Osun State in honour of Lt. Senator Isiaka Adeleke appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

