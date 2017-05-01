Workers Day: Makarfi wants govt. to prioritise workers welfare

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called Federal and state governments to prioritise the welfare of workers, as the nation marks 2017 May day. Makarfi made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary, PDP National […]

