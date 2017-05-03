Workers’ Day revolt, warning to APC –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the Workers’ Day revolt at the Eagle Square is a warning to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government that Nigerians are tired of needless propaganda, lies and poor performance.

He also declared that the plot by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to plant weapons and money in his Abuja residence was tantamount to a coup against an elected state governor.

In an interview with the African Independent Television in Abuja, Governor Wike advised the Federal Government to heed the warning of the workers, retrace its steps and stop the lies, intimidation and anti-democratic steps overheating the polity.

He said the revolt during the May Day event in Abuja, “is a signal for them to be careful. Don’t take the people for a ride. It is a warning to security agencies who are used to kill, intimidate opponents and rig elections. “People are tired. People are impatient with the blackmail and deceit of the APC. Enough is enough with the unnecessary propaganda. The patience of Nigerians is running out. What happened at the Eagle Square is a warning.” He regretted that rather than focus on fulfilling its campaign promises, the APC-led Federal Government had spent time planting weapons and monies in the homes of opposition politicians, mainly to distract Nigerians.

On the IGP, Wike said the APC was using the police chief to deliberately create crisis in the state as part of plans to declare a state of emergency in the state.

“He wants the state to be pulled down, so that they will engender crisis and declare a state of emergency.

“I will always stand against injustice, impunity and intimidation in this country. It doesn’t matter what it costs me.”

He said the motive behind the plot by the IGP to plant weapons and money in his Abuja residence was to embarrass him and create doubts on the credible information he gave Nigerians.

Buttressing his assertion that the IGP was a politician in uniform, Wike reminded Nigerians of the APC leaders arrested printing fake ballot papers before the Rivers rerun, which the police transferred out of the state and swept under the carpet.

He said the anti-corruption war was selective, citing the case of a former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) director, Henry Ogiri who was under Economic and Financial Crimes Commission investigation, but left off the hook the moment he defected to APC.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

