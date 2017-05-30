Workers of National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu call off strike

It was good news on Monday for residents of Enugu and environs as workers of the National Orthopaedic hospital, in the State called off their one month old strike. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that all health workers in the facilities except doctors had been on strike since April 24. The Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions (JACTU) of the hospital, Mr Cyprian Orjinta, announced the suspension of the strike in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu.

