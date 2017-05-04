Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Workers of Nigerian Embassy in Washington embark on strike

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The workers of the  Nigerian Embassy in Washington have embarked on strike, the workers said they have not been paid for five months, which forced them to embark on strike, according to reports from Channels TV. Although some departments of the embassy are said to still be functional, they threatened to report the embassy to …

The post Workers of Nigerian Embassy in Washington embark on strike appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.