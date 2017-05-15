Workers’ protest grounds Federal University, Ekiti

Workers of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on Monday commenced an indefinite strike against alleged victimisation, intimidation and non-payment of hazard allowances. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workers carried out the protest under the aegis of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union, (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists, (NAAT). They also engaged a team of armed policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Oye Ekiti, Mr Sadiku Afolabi, a Superintendent of Police,(SP) in an argument.

