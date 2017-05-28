Workers raise alarm over sorry state of LUTH

Health workers at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, have raised alarm over the sorry state of healthcare system in the institution, calling for urgent intervention.

The workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) and Association of Resident Doctors, among other unions, stated this during a protest, and lamented that healthcare is endangered in LUTH and needed urgent restructuring.

President, Association of Resident Doctors, Dr. Adebayo Sekumade, said;

“The erratic supply of electricity and water affects schedules of surgical operations, endangers the security of the hospital environment and the safety of patients. The water scarcity is easily noticeable with the messy toilets that stink in LUTH environment. Most of the hospital buildings are in bad condition.

“It is only one dialysis machine that is available for babies, pregnant women, HIV patients, accident victims, adults, and others, thereby putting patients and health workers in a permanent state of chaos, desperation and conflict on who uses the machine at any point in time. There is only one functional ECG Machine, when there should be at least one in every ward and service areas.”

