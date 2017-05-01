Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Workers rejects Chris Ngige’s representative

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There was a bit of uproar at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday as workers disallowed the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Biola Bawa, from standing in for the minister, Dr Chris Ngige. Ngige had declined to address the workers in his capacity as the minister and sent …

The post Workers rejects Chris Ngige’s representative appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.