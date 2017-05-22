World Bank approves $500m loan for SIP —Presidential aide – Vanguard
Vanguard
World Bank approves $500m loan for SIP —Presidential aide
Vanguard
LAGOS—Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, said, weekend, that the World Bank has approved $500 million loan for the Federal Government's social investment programme. Uwais, who disclosed this during an …
