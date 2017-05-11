World Bank approves funds for East small-holder farmers – Zambia Daily Mail
|
Zambia Daily Mail
|
World Bank approves funds for East small-holder farmers
Zambia Daily Mail
THE World Bank has approved over US$30 million that will benefit about 215,000 smallholder farmers in Eastern Province through the adoption of climate-smart technologies. The bank's board approved a total of US$32.80 million to improve rural …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!