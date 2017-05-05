World Bank Assures EFCC of Support on Graft War – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
World Bank Assures EFCC of Support on Graft War
Vanguard
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is to enjoy the support of the World Bank in the area of infrastructure and capacity building to further strengthen the anti-graft war in Nigeria. Dr. Ed Olowo-Okere, Director, Governance Global …
World Bank offers support to strengthen EFCC
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!