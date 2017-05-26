World Bank assures Plateau farmers on eradication of “Tuta Absoluta’’

The World Bank, through the FADAMA III Additional Financing (AF) project, has pledged support for Plateau farmers in efforts to eradicate Tuta Absoluta, a pest currently ravaging tomato farms across the state. Gideon Dandam, the FADAMA III (AF) Coordinator in Plateau State, made the promise in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post World Bank assures Plateau farmers on eradication of “Tuta Absoluta’’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

