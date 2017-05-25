Pages Navigation Menu

World Bank earmarks $200m for Fadama III financing in Nigeria

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The World Bank says it has earmarked 200 million dollars or N7.2 billion for Fadama III Additional Financing of projects in Nigeria. The World Bank Consultant on the project, Dr Idris Badiru, made the disclosure on Thursday in Calabar at the opening of the Fadama III Additional Financing Mid-Term Review Mission to Cross River. “Cross…

