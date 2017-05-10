World Bank launches anti-erosion project in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The World Bank, in collaboration with Kogi State Government, has launched the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, to tackle gully erosion that has been ravaging most parts of the state.

The World Bank Country Director, Rachid Benmessaqud, at the launch yesterday in Lokoja, said the rationale for NEWMAP include the protection of the environment, by preventing pollution and retaining natural systems, alleviating danger and discomfort of flooding by providing drainage and managing flood risks.

Benmessaqud, who was represented by the Project Team Leader, Dr. Amos Abu, said the NEWMAP intervention programme would also make efforts to avoid damage caused by erosion by controlling run-off and discharges and supporting sustainable development and giving respect to heritage for prosperity.

He said NEWMAP has chosen eight sites, among several gully sites in the state, for the first phase intervention. They are Omigbo river channelisation site (Kabba), Pgane-Aji, Ozuri, Ankpa, and Agassa erosion sites.

