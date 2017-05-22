World Bank partners Niger FADAMA III on food security

THE WORLD Bank has assured of constant support and positive partnership with FADAMA 111 project in Niger state with a view to ensuring food security among the people. The World Bank task Team Leader, Dr Adetunji Oredipe and National Fadama project coordinator Mr Taiwo Adewumi, gave the assurance during the Mid Term Review Mission of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

