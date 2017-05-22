Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Bank partners Niger FADAMA III on food security

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

THE WORLD Bank has assured of constant support and positive partnership with FADAMA 111 project in Niger state with a view to ensuring food security among the people. The World Bank task Team Leader, Dr Adetunji Oredipe and National Fadama project coordinator Mr Taiwo Adewumi, gave the assurance during the Mid Term Review Mission of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.