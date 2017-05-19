World Bank increases support for recovery programme – Zambia Daily Mail
|
Zambia Daily Mail
|
World Bank increases support for recovery programme
Zambia Daily Mail
THE World Bank has given Zambia US$600 million for implementing various development programmes in the country over a period of three years. World Bank Africa region vice-president Mkhtar Diop disclosed this at State House yesterday when he met …
Emmanuel Mwamba: Hichilema's Arrest Does Not Make Zambia A Dictatorship
'We're about law and order'
World Bank pledges to support Zambia economic recovery program
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!