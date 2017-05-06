Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Bank resumes aid to impoverished Malawi – Business Standard

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

World Bank resumes aid to impoverished Malawi
Business Standard
The World Bank has resumed direct budget support to impoverished Malawi with an USD 80- million injection three years after donors pulled out due to a "cashgate" corruption scandal, officials said today. Donors, which provide about 40 per cent of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.