World Champion Blitzboks Make Brilliant Video About Arriving In Cape Town To Zero Fans

If you’ve watched any of the Rugby Sevens circuit this season you’ll be a fan of the Blitzboks, a team so dominant that their crowning as World Champs seemed only a matter of time.

Relentless tackling, the ability to compete at the breakdown, and a host of fleet-flooted speedsters helped us to the title, and now our champs are coming home.

They touched down at Cape Town International yesterday, but ahead of their arrival they thought they would have a little fun.

Good choice of song and some great PR work.

In reality there was quite a crowd waiting for them:

World champions – has a pretty good ring to it.

Just in case anyone is doubting how rough and tumble Sevens rugby can be, take a look at Ozzie player James Stannard and his flying tooth from the weekend:

Handing your tooth to the ref and asking him to put it in his pocket is worthy of a few free pints at the bar.

[source:facebook]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

