World Council of Churches to Bob: revive economy – New Zimbabwe.com
|
New Zimbabwe.com
|
World Council of Churches to Bob: revive economy
New Zimbabwe.com
THE World Council of Churches (WCC) on Friday said they were worried that Zimbabwe's average individual income had become the lowest in Africa and has, as such, challenged the government to improve the economy so that Zimbabweans would stop …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!