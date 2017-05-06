Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World food prices fall for third straight month, dip projected for grains UN – MENAFN.COM

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Trade Arabia

World food prices fall for third straight month, dip projected for grains UN
MENAFN.COM
ROME, 5th May, 2017 (WAM) — Food prices in April fell from the previous month led by lower sugar prices, the United Nations food agency today reported. The Food and Agricultural Agency's (FAO) Food Price Index which measures the monthly change in …
World food prices fell by 1.8 % in April – FAODaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.