World number one Kerber gets injury boost ahead of French Open

World number one Angelique Kerber on Monday expressed confidence the left hamstring injury she picked up at last week’s Madrid Open would not threaten her French Open hopes.

Newsmen report that the German two-time Grand Slam champion was forced to quit while trailing Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

But she arrived in Rome on Sunday ready to play in the last big clay court event before Roland Garros begins on May 28.

“I am feeling much better. I mean I did a check after my match in Madrid and I’m lucky it’s not too bad, it’s just a muscle strain,’’ Kerber was quoted as saying on the WTA Insider Twitter feed on Monday.

“I’ve had a lot of treatments. I arrived last night, practised this morning and (I am) feeling good.’’

The 29-year-old Kerber, who returned to the top of the rankings ahead of the pregnant Serena Williams, will be one of the main favourites to win in Paris.

NAN reports that her previous best run at the clay court slam was a quarter-final appearance in 2012.

