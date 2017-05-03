World Press Freedom Day: Nigerian journalists suffer various infringements – Egbemode
“From Bayelsa to Abuja, we know we have suffered injuries,” the NGE president said.
The post World Press Freedom Day: Nigerian journalists suffer various infringements – Egbemode appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!