World Scrabble champion comes 14th in Nigerian championship – Premium Times

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


World Scrabble champion comes 14th in Nigerian championship
Team Lagos on Sunday emerged the best state at the 2017 Asaph Zadok National Scrabble Championship held in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lagos retained the title, after five out of their six players emerged as the top six on the scores …

