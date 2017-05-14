World Scrabble champion comes 14th in Nigerian championship – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
World Scrabble champion comes 14th in Nigerian championship
Premium Times
Team Lagos on Sunday emerged the best state at the 2017 Asaph Zadok National Scrabble Championship held in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lagos retained the title, after five out of their six players emerged as the top six on the scores …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!