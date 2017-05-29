World’s Most Expensive Footballer, Pogba visits Mecca

The world’s most expensive footballer Paul Pogba is on pilgrimage to the holiest city of Islam, Mecca days after helping Manchester United to victory in the Europa League final in Stockholm. On Instagram, the Frenchman shared a photo of himself wearing the white cloth of Muslims performing umrah and standing in front of the Kaaba, a […]

