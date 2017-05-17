Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Worst PDP govt is 100 times better than Buhari’s administration – Rep member, Asadu

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A House of Representatives member from Enugu State, Hon. Patrick Asadu, on Tuesday said the worst Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government is better than the current administration of the All Progressives Congress, APC. The lawmaker made the remark while accepting to head an ad hoc committee set up by the former ruling party to find […]

Worst PDP govt is 100 times better than Buhari’s administration – Rep member, Asadu

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.