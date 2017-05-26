Would winning the FA Cup be enough for under-pressure Arsene Wenger? – SkySports
Would winning the FA Cup be enough for under-pressure Arsene Wenger?
SkySports
Would winning the FA Cup be enough for Arsene Wenger after the disappointment of their fifth-placed finish? We weigh up both sides of the argument ahead of Arsenal's meeting with Chelsea on Saturday.
Arsenal transfer news and rumours: Gunners ready to battle Barcelona for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri?
Costa eyes golden Wembley sunset
Arsenal news: FA Cup final line up vs Chelsea, with Nacho Monreal at centre-back
