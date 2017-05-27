Pages Navigation Menu

Wow! Actress Anita Joseph Now Pregnant With Twins

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Anita Joseph posted a sonogram which showed twins and wrote “LORD “you have done me well…Onye kam ga akoro..What more can i say””
While many congratulated her, others doubted if it was hers or a family member’s.

She confirmed she is indeed pregnant with twins by replying comments .

