Wow! Davido Names Her Yet To Born Daughter ”Hailey”

May 6, 2017

Davido who is currently in United States to await the birth of his baby from his second baby mama, Amanda, has revealed the name of his second daughter. According to the singer, his second daughter’s name is ‘Hailey’.

He went further to reveal that the baby shower will be this Sunday, and those interested who also reside in Atlanta, should hit him up for more details.

